The Colorado Department of Agriculture (CDA) is seeking a new program manager to lead the Bureau of Animal Protection (BAP), which is dedicated to addressing the neglect, mistreatment and abuse of animals in Colorado. The department is searching to hire a replacement as current Program Manager, Dr. Rebecca Niemiec, transitions to a new role with Colorado State University.

“Dr. Niemiec has been a leader in CDA’s animal welfare work. Over the past year, she helped ... shape a strategic vision for the Bureau of Animal Protection and has worked with diverse stakeholders across agriculture, animal welfare groups, law enforcement, and veterinarians to begin implementing it,” said Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture Kate Greenberg. “We’re grateful to Dr. Niemiec for her dedication to the program, BAP agents and staff, and we look forward to continuing to partner with her in her future role with Colorado State University.”

Dr. Niemiec joined CDA in March 2022, and under her direction the BAP program grew to three full-time staff members, responded to over 200 complaints related to animal mistreatment, undertook a rule change process related to BAP agent training and statistics reporting, launched a quarterly BAP newsletter and webpage with outreach resources, organized the inaugural BAP Annual conference, and provided trainings for law enforcement officers throughout the state on addressing animal mistreatment cases.

The department is looking for qualified candidates to fill the BAP program manager position, which oversees program operations and will continue implementing the program’s strategic goals. The BAP manager oversees approximately 90 commissioned BAP agents who work outside of the state system and who respond to complaints of animal cruelty and neglect. Commissioned agents include law enforcement or municipal animal control agents, and in smaller jurisdictions may include non-profit agents. The BAP manager also leads and administers the BAP Stakeholder Task Force.

Interested applicants can find out more about this position and submit online applications at governmentjobs.com. The deadline to apply is May 1, 2023.

Starting May 15, Dr. Niemiec will be the director of CSU's new Animal-Human Policy Center in the Department of Human Dimensions of Natural Resources in Warner College of Natural Resources. The center will be focused on synthesizing social science information and bringing diverse perspectives together to help policymakers and government agencies facilitate positive outcomes for people and animals. Dr. Niemiec will transition from her role at CDA to CSU in May 2023.

Source: Colorado Department of Agriculture