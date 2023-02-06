The improved line of Eriez sump cleaners, powered by increased vacuum flow rates that generate up to 110 gallons per minute of suction to eliminate sludge and chips, cut sump cleanout time by 75% when compared to other standard, more labor-intensive cleaning methods.

“When a machine center is shut down for cleaning, this can be an eight-hour task,” says Clay O’Dana, senior technical sales representative. “Operators have to pull the machine apart to gain access to sumps to remove sludge, chips and coolant. A large chunk of that time is spent removing coolant with a submersible pump running at about 10 gallons per minute, and then shoveling out the chips manually. On the other hand,” he continues, “an Eriez sump cleaner will clean a typical CNC machine tool sump of sludge in just about 10 to 20 minutes, including thoroughly rinsing everything down.”

Eriez portable sump cleaners remove the cutting fluid, sludge and chips from the sump, filter the sludge and chips from the fluid, and return the filtered fluid to the sump or transport it to a coolant recycling system for processing. Eriez offers sump cleaners ranging from 50-gallon (189 liters) to 1,000-gallon (3,780 liters) capacity. The innovative design of the Eriez sump cleaner features a discharge nozzle that can be used like a pressure washer to rinse out extra troublesome sludge and break it apart for removal.

O'Dana says, “The Eriez portable sump cleaner 120V base unit has the most suction on the market at 85 gallons per minute. With a greater volume of air movement, sludge and chips move more efficiently with less labor. Besides the higher vacuum flow rate, a sump cleaner from Eriez offers a quick and easy chip hopper cleanout procedure with a trap door function and a large cleaning port. This design speeds and simplifies the process of flushing debris out of the sump cleaner while also preventing cross contamination[,] which can occur in situations where multiple types of cutting fluids are used in the same facility.”

Eriez offers a wide selection of sump cleaners. Solutions range from the inexpensive drum top cleaner to the industry’s widely recognized sump cleaners with single or twin-compartment configurations. Push-around, tow-around or truck-mounted units are also available. Power supply configurations range from electric 120-volt single phase or 230/460-volt 3 phase to LP gas and air venturi units, so there is a power option for almost any application. There is also a 50-gallon continuous discharge unit for conducting quick cleanouts while not shutting down production.

Established in 1942, Eriez is a global separation technologies company. Their commitment to innovation has positioned them as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including magnetic separation, flotation, metal detection and material handling equipment. The company’s 900+ employees are dedicated to providing trusted technical solutions to the mining, food, recycling, packaging, aggregate and other processing industries. Headquartered in Erie, Pennsylvania, Eriez designs, manufactures and markets on six continents through 12 wholly owned international subsidiaries and an extensive sales representative network. For more information, visit www.eriez.com.

Source: Eriez