In the Federal Register, The U.S. Department of Agriculture published a preview of its final rule to decrease the current Pork Checkoff assessment rate of 0.40 percent (40 cents per $100) of the market value of all pigs sold in the United States to 0.35 percent. The final rule also decreases assessments on imported pork and pork products to bring importer assessments in line with those paid by domestic producers. This assessment decrease was recommended by the National Pork Producers delegate body, which voted on the issue during its annual meeting held in Louisville, Ky., on March 9-11, 2022.

The final rule decreasing the assessment is previewed in the Federal Register. The final rule is scheduled to be published officially in the Federal Register on November 4, 2022 and will be effective on January 1, 2023. The decreased assessment rate reflects the delegate body’s desire to lessen the assessment burden on producers. Assessments on imported pork and pork products are established by formula each year, based on U.S. market prices for hogs. Assessments on domestic and imported pork are authorized by the Pork Promotion, Research, and Consumer Information Act of 1985. The assessments fund promotion, research, and consumer education activities designed to strengthen the position of pork in the marketplace.

The change will decrease the annual funding of the promotion, research, and consumer information program by an estimated $13.5 million annually.

Source: USDA