Senior Sales Director of Eriez-USA Dave Heubel says the partnership between Eriez and manufacturer’s representative Dominion Carolina Sales, forged by a handshake agreement amongst the companies’ principals in 1947, is stronger than ever, 75 years later. Eriez marked this milestone achievement by presenting Dominion Carolina President Jeff Carr and his team with a special award.

Dominion Carolina has served as Eriez’ representative agency in North Carolina and most of Virginia since the inception of the partnership. “Dominion Carolina has been a valued part of the Eriez team for 75 of our 80 years in business,” explains Bill Dudenhoefer, Eriez’ North American sales manager. “Their staff’s deep knowledge of the territory they serve, Eriez’ products and unique business practices ensures our mutual customers receive the highest level of service and responsiveness.” He adds, “Dominion Carolina is a shining example of success year after year, decade after decade.”

Carr recounts that Dominion Carolina’s relationship with Eriez began with the agency selling Eriez hump magnets to cotton mills in North Carolina to remove bailing wire. “The advancement of Eriez product lines over the years has truly been astounding,” he says. “We are proud to be a part of this rich history of innovation.”

Heubel says Dominion Carolina has been a key component in Eriez’ continuing evolution. “They embody how our representatives embrace the change that helps our business grow.” He explains, “They started by selling our plate magnets out of a car trunk and today are bringing Eriez super conducting high gradient magnetic separation systems to leading minerals processing companies.”

Heubel concludes, “While our business continues to progress and change, our most cherished asset remains the relationships we develop with our customers and representatives. Jeff Carr and the Dominion Carolina team have been nurturing and tending to customer relationships that truly cross generations. We’re absolutely blessed with territory continuity and thankful for 75 years of success and partnership.”

Established in 1942, Eriez is a global leader in separation technologies. Our commitment to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including magnetic separation, flotation, metal detection and material handling equipment. The company’s 900+ employees are dedicated to providing trusted technical solutions to the mining, food, recycling, packaging, aggregate and other processing industries. Headquartered in Erie, Pennsylvania, USA, Eriez designs, manufactures, and markets on six continents through 12 wholly owned international subsidiaries and an extensive sales representative network. For more information, visit www.eriez.com.

Source: Eriez