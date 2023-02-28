Kawasho Foods U.S.A. Inc. of New York, New York, is voluntarily recalling one lot of canned Geisha Medium Shrimp, 4 ounces, because of reported swelling, leaking or bursting cans. There is a possibility that the product has been under-processed, which could lead to the potential for spoilage organisms or pathogens.

The product was distributed to retail stores (Walmart, Associated Food Stores, Stater Bros Markets, Safeway, Albertsons) in California, Utah, Arizona and Colorado.

The Geisha Medium Shrimp is packaged in a 4 ounce metal can with UPC 071140003909. The one lot being recalled is LGC12W12E22, best by 05/12/2026. The code is on the bottom of the product can.

Consumers should not use this product, even if it does not look or smell spoiled. No illnesses or other adverse consequences have been reported to date in connection with this product.

Consumers who have purchased this product are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. For questions regarding this recall, contact Kawasho Foods U.S.A. Inc. at 212-841-7400, Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, or via email at info@geishabrand.com.

Sources: U.S. Food and Drug Administration; Kawasho Foods U.S.A. Inc.