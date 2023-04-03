Smithfield Foods' portfolio of brands are collaborating with country music superstar and television personality Luke Bryan to help recognize and uncover the good all around us, at the table to beyond.

Starting with the food we eat, the Good Goes On with Luke Bryan platform is setting out to help people discover how to best nurture themselves and be inspired to share the goodness with those around them through mealtimes, social gatherings and special occasions.

The diverse portfolio of brands, including Smithfield, Eckrich, Nathan's Famous and Carando, has provided shoppers with convenient and dependable meal options for decades. They nourish families and individuals throughout each day, but more importantly, they bring people together to eat, feel and share good experiences.

"I'm proud to kick off the Good Goes On program because there's always room for more good in the world," said Luke Bryan. "I'm a believer in finding the good in every day, having fun and spreading joy. We have a few surprises up our sleeves this year, so be sure to follow us as we continue to find ways you can spread the good in 2023[.]"

"Our brands are excited to partner with Luke Bryan to help continue our mission of bringing goodness to households through the food we provide," said Tim Zimmer, chief marketing officer for Smithfield Foods. "Over the years, we've enjoyed seeing that even small and simple acts of thoughtfulness can make a difference. This year, we're proud to join with Luke Bryan to focus on the good around the table and showcase how our brands help nurture the communities we serve across the nation."

To see what Luke Bryan will be up to next and stay up to date with Good Goes On, check out GoodGoesOn.com.

Source: Smithfield Foods Inc.