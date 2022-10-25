Smithfield teamed up with Dixie Vodka at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Ticketholders of all ages attending race weekend were invited to stop by the Dixie Vodka fan zone to enjoy the festivities, including fun games and photo opportunities. Guests 21 and older could order the uniquely crafted Bloody Mary featuring Dixie black pepper vodka. Fans also had the opportunity to add Smithfield's new premium bacon lover's double thick double smoked bacon to their Bloody Mary – in addition to all of the other traditional fixins' – at the Smithfield Bacon & Garnish Bar.

On Sunday, race car drivers Aric Almirola and Cole Custer made an appearance for a meet and greet and Q&A. Plus, the Smithfield No. 10 Ford Mustang, driven by Aric Almirola, was wrapped in a sleek, new design echoing Smithfield's premium bacon theme and brand colors of black, gold and white.

"From the countless laps that the Smithfield No. 10 Ford Mustang has gone around the track, to the thousands of pounds of bacon we've proudly served to race fans, at Smithfield, it's always an honor to be part of race day," said Michael Merritt, senior director of brand marketing at Smithfield Foods. "We couldn't be more excited to partner with Dixie Vodka and bring race fans the Best Bacon Bloody Mary party this weekend."

"As the title sponsor of the Dixie Vodka 400, it was only fitting that we teamed up with a fellow sponsor, Smithfield, and combine our delicious flavors to make our drinks better and bolder with our award winning Black Pepper Vodka and their bacon garnish," said Matti Christian Anttila, founder of Grain & Barrel Spirits, which owns Dixie Vodka. "We're looking forward to raising a glass of the Best Bacon Bloody Mary at this year's race!"

Smithfield's new premium bacon lover's double thick double smoked bacon is naturally slow smoked with applewood and hickory chips and sliced thick. For more recipe inspiration using Smithfield's bacon lover's double thick double smoked bacon click here. Follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

Voted the Best Flavored Vodka in the world in 2018 and 2019, Dixie black pepper vodka is the must-have staple for any Bloody Mary and is flavored with Madagascar peppercorn, a cooked and dried fruit from a flowering vine of the Piperaceae family. The peppers come from a local South Carolina farm to really bring home the flavors of the South. Dixie Vodka is also the official vodka of NASCAR. Check out #41 Cole Custer's Dixie Vodka scheme for the Dixie Vodka 400. For more about the official cocktail of racing and other Dixie recipes, visit www.dixievodka.com.

Smithfield encourages drinking responsibly.

Source: Smithfield Foods, Inc.