USDA is investing $9.3 million into two Kansas communities that are set to strengthen food supply chains, increase independent meat and poultry processing capacity and lower food costs.

“The USDA is committed to the needs of hardworking producers and small businesses that keep rural communities strong,” said USDA Kansas Rural Development Director Christy Davis. “The USDA is working to give farmers and ranchers a chance to compete in the marketplace, which will increase local food options and lower costs for Kansas families.”

The investments are being made through the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program as part of a larger national announcement that includes projects in 14 other states. The details of the two Kansas projects:

A $2.4 million grant will help build a new USDA-inspected beef and hog processing facility for Top End LLC dba TEAM Processing of Kanorado. The Western Kansas facility will provide fee-for-service processing to over 50 local producers, including offering Organic Certification and processing of nonamenable species such as buffalo and yak, so producers can access new and better markets. TEAM processing will also offer on-site retail for local consumers.The project is expected to create 19 new jobs.

A $6.8 million grant will help construct, equip, and obtain a grant of inspection for a slaughter and fabrication facility, serving an estimated 100 producers in Kansas and Missouri, for Real Kansas Meats LLC of Fall River. The project is expected to create 117 new full-time jobs.

Source: USDA's Rural Development