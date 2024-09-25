Ginkgo Bioworks, which is building a platform for cell programming and biosecurity, has announced its new partnership with NOVUS International, an innovator in intelligent nutrition, to develop advanced feed additives designed to meet the evolving needs of the animal agriculture industry. By utilizing Ginkgo Enzyme Services, NOVUS will work with Ginkgo to build more efficient enzymes that can be produced cost effectively.

With the agricultural sector facing heightened volatility, including rising feed costs and tightening margins, NOVUS is committed to supporting its customers by optimizing the health and performance of livestock. This partnership aims to bring cutting-edge technologies to market, enhancing the sustainability and efficiency of animal production systems. These innovations are intended to improve the overall well-being of chickens, pigs and cows, thereby supporting producers in delivering nutritious and affordable animal products to consumers.

Abishek Shingote, associate VP of global strategic marketing, technology, and innovation at NOVUS, said, "With the challenges and volatility facing the agriculture industry, a multifactorial approach is needed for producers to meet their financial goals and end customers to continue to enjoy nutritious and affordable meat, milk, and eggs. This multifactorial approach requires advanced technologies combined with application knowledge. The partnership with Ginkgo Bioworks puts NOVUS on the path to create innovative technologies that support health and performance consistency in chickens, pigs, and cows. The products we're working to develop came out of conversation with NOVUS customers and deep analysis of industry needs. Innovation is at the heart of NOVUS. Sustaining thriving livestock is a challenge, especially against economic, environmental and regulatory headwinds. We make it our mission to find new and novel ways to support our stakeholders and the industry."

Dan Rosmarin, VP, commercial, at Ginkgo Bioworks, said, "Partnering with NOVUS presents an exciting opportunity to apply Ginkgo's enzyme development services in a very important domain. Together, we can accelerate the development of innovative products that offer tangible benefits to the animal agriculture industry, with the potential to enhance both productivity and sustainability. This partnership will leverage Ginkgo's research innovation platform combined with NOVUS's animal feed application knowledge, putting us on the path to create innovative technologies that meet the evolving needs of the livestock industry. We are very excited to see scientific progress already made on this project at Ginkgo and appreciate the opportunity to contribute to NOVUS's next generation of innovative feed additives."

Source: Ginkgo Bioworks