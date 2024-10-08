Triangle Package Machinery Co. will debut its newest technology, a standalone integrated zipper unit, at PACK EXPO booth #S-1714 from Nov. 3-6, 2024. This unit allows any existing vertical form-fill-seal bagger to be converted from traditional pillow-style bags to a reclosable zipper.

The company’s technology easily converts any brand of existing in-house VFFS baggers to accept three-flange or four-flange transverse zippers. The unit can be easily moved and positioned behind a variety of VFFS machines with the option to supply the machine as a mobile unit. Since operating staff is already familiar with the existing bag machine, training needs for the integrated system are minimized.

The machine’s sanitary design and field-proven zipper technology make it suitable for both dry goods and sanitary food applications. Nonproprietary controls from Allen-Bradley feature a new icon-based, multilingual touch-screen HMI to further enhance ease of operation and accessibility. The unit comes standard with a CAT 2 safety rating, with an option for a CAT 3 rating.

“This unique stand-alone zipper unit is a versatile technology that will help food producers adapt and grow in an increasingly challenging environment,” said John Cooke, director of sales for Triangle Package Machinery. “Rather than having to invest in a completely new bagging machine, we’ll be able to help our customers convert to a variety of reclosable packages, while not having to purchase multiple technologies.”

Source: Triangle Package Machinery Co.