The International Production & Processing Expo is announcing the 2025 Young Leaders Under 30 honorees. The Young Leaders Under 30 Award recognizes emerging leaders in the industry. The award offers recipients a chance to gain visibility at the world’s largest annual trade show focused on the production, packing and processing of meat, poultry and egg products, as well as animal feed and pet food.

The 2025 IPPE Young Leaders Under 30 Award honorees:

Sarah Ballard, Wayne-Sanderson Farms LLC

Ryan Baltrus, OSI Group

Lesleigh Beer, Simmons Pet Food

Alea Belflowers, Ralco Nutrition

Bradi Bohlke, Ag State

J'len Buffington, Perdue Agribusiness

Nelson Coates, Case Farms

Gilberto Contreras, Claxton Poultry Farms

Charlie Coufal, Cal-Maine Foods

Jerri Dumke, Buckhead Meat of Florida

Audrey Flett, American Foods Group

Katlyn Garcia, Mountaire Farms

Phoebe Gray, Rose Acre Farms

Doster Harper, Rose Acre Farms

Josh Holler, Instinct Pet Food

Corey Hurst, Swaggerty Sausage Co.

Tyler James, Wayne-Sanderson Farms LLC

Jessica Johnson, Tyson Foods Inc.

Rebecca Jones, Aviagen Inc.

Neena Kao, Wayne-Sanderson Farms LLC

Victoria Kucera, Perdue Farms

Madison Mann, Clemens Food Group

Marissa Montez, Western Milling LLC

Laura Motsinger, Hill's Pet Nutrition

Ashling Murphy, Mountaire Farms

Brandon Myers, FPL Food

Mary Parent, Perdue Farms

Taylor Price, Simmons Foods

Zymec Ramsey, Perdue Farms

Bobby Sanders, Peco Foods

Robert Schrecongost, Perdue Foods

Joseph Sonderman, Greater Omaha Packing Co.

Joy Sparks, Pilgrim's

Davis Swenson, Fieldale Farms Corp.

Tyler Trussell, Wayne-Sanderson Farms LLC

Abby Turner, Fieldale Farms Corp.

Kallie Unowsky, OSI Group

Diamond Watson, Harrison Poultry

The IPPE team would like to thank all applicants for participating in the Young Leaders Under 30 Award application process. “It is important that we recognize and acknowledge the visionaries of tomorrow’s global animal food and protein industries,” said IPPE management.

The selected recipients will enjoy complimentary access to the Expo, IPPE-assigned complimentary hotel accommodations for Tuesday and Wednesday nights, access to all non-fee-based educational programs and registration for one paid educational program offered at IPPE. They will also receive a VIP tour of the trade show floor breakfast with a keynote speaker, a plaque recognizing their status as a "Young Leader" presented in the Discovery Zone Booth B43023 on the Expo floor at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, and complimentary registration to the 2026 IPPE.

Mark your calendars to join us in honoring the rising stars in the poultry, egg, meat and animal food industries!

Source: IPPE