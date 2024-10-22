The International Production & Processing Expo is announcing the 2025 Young Leaders Under 30 honorees. The Young Leaders Under 30 Award recognizes emerging leaders in the industry. The award offers recipients a chance to gain visibility at the world’s largest annual trade show focused on the production, packing and processing of meat, poultry and egg products, as well as animal feed and pet food.
The 2025 IPPE Young Leaders Under 30 Award honorees:
- Sarah Ballard, Wayne-Sanderson Farms LLC
- Ryan Baltrus, OSI Group
- Lesleigh Beer, Simmons Pet Food
- Alea Belflowers, Ralco Nutrition
- Bradi Bohlke, Ag State
- J'len Buffington, Perdue Agribusiness
- Nelson Coates, Case Farms
- Gilberto Contreras, Claxton Poultry Farms
- Charlie Coufal, Cal-Maine Foods
- Jerri Dumke, Buckhead Meat of Florida
- Audrey Flett, American Foods Group
- Katlyn Garcia, Mountaire Farms
- Phoebe Gray, Rose Acre Farms
- Doster Harper, Rose Acre Farms
- Josh Holler, Instinct Pet Food
- Corey Hurst, Swaggerty Sausage Co.
- Tyler James, Wayne-Sanderson Farms LLC
- Jessica Johnson, Tyson Foods Inc.
- Rebecca Jones, Aviagen Inc.
- Neena Kao, Wayne-Sanderson Farms LLC
- Victoria Kucera, Perdue Farms
- Madison Mann, Clemens Food Group
- Marissa Montez, Western Milling LLC
- Laura Motsinger, Hill's Pet Nutrition
- Ashling Murphy, Mountaire Farms
- Brandon Myers, FPL Food
- Mary Parent, Perdue Farms
- Taylor Price, Simmons Foods
- Zymec Ramsey, Perdue Farms
- Bobby Sanders, Peco Foods
- Robert Schrecongost, Perdue Foods
- Joseph Sonderman, Greater Omaha Packing Co.
- Joy Sparks, Pilgrim's
- Davis Swenson, Fieldale Farms Corp.
- Tyler Trussell, Wayne-Sanderson Farms LLC
- Abby Turner, Fieldale Farms Corp.
- Kallie Unowsky, OSI Group
- Diamond Watson, Harrison Poultry
The IPPE team would like to thank all applicants for participating in the Young Leaders Under 30 Award application process. “It is important that we recognize and acknowledge the visionaries of tomorrow’s global animal food and protein industries,” said IPPE management.
The selected recipients will enjoy complimentary access to the Expo, IPPE-assigned complimentary hotel accommodations for Tuesday and Wednesday nights, access to all non-fee-based educational programs and registration for one paid educational program offered at IPPE. They will also receive a VIP tour of the trade show floor breakfast with a keynote speaker, a plaque recognizing their status as a "Young Leader" presented in the Discovery Zone Booth B43023 on the Expo floor at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, and complimentary registration to the 2026 IPPE.
Mark your calendars to join us in honoring the rising stars in the poultry, egg, meat and animal food industries!
Source: IPPE
