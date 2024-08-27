The International Production & Processing Expo is accepting applications for the 13th annual IPPE Young Leaders Under 30 Award. This initiative, supported by the American Feed Industry Association, Meat Institute and U.S. Poultry & Egg Association, aims to recognize emerging leaders in the industry. The award offers recipients a chance to gain visibility at the world’s largest annual trade show focused on the production, packing and processing of meat, poultry and egg products, as well as animal feed and pet food.

The goal of the Young Leaders Under 30 Award is to engage and invest in the next generation of professionals, aged 21 to 29, and recognize them as emerging leaders in the fields. Eligible candidates are young professionals employed by companies involved in poultry and meat production or animal feed manufacturing, provided their company is a member of AFIA, the Meat Institute or USPOULTRY. The award includes educational opportunities for advanced training within the industry and offers recipients exposure to large technological innovations.

Interested applicants must submit their applications by Sept. 30, 2024. Each member organization may nominate up to two candidates. A panel of industry professionals will review the applications, and award recipients will be notified by Oct. 7, 2024.

Selected recipients will receive complimentary access to the expo, IPPE-assigned free-of-charge hotel accommodations for two nights and access to all non-fee-based educational programs offered at IPPE. They will also receive a VIP tour of the trade show floor, breakfast with a keynote speaker, a plaque recognizing their status as a "Young Leader" presented in the Discovery Zone on the expo floor, and complimentary registration to the 2026 IPPE.

Attendee registration and general housing for the 2025 IPPE will open Oct. 7, 2024.

Source: International Production & Processing Expo