The International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) is accepting applications for the 12th annual IPPE Young Leaders Under 30 Award. The American Feed Industry Association, the North American Meat Institute and U.S. Poultry & Egg Association want to recognize professional leadership qualities and to provide exposure to the world's largest annual trade show involving the production and processing of meat, poultry and egg products or in the production of animal food and pet food products.

The goal of the award is to engage and invest in the next generation of young professionals, between the ages of 21 and 29, while celebrating their status as up-and-coming leaders in their companies. Young professionals who work for companies directly involved in the production and processing of poultry and meat or in the production of animal food and whose company is a member of AFIA, NAMI or USPOULTRY are eligible to apply. The award comes with education for further training in each person’s respective industry and exposes the recipients to the latest technology used in the industry.

Interested applicants must apply to the program by Oct. 1. No more than two applicants from a single member organization may be nominated. A panel of industry professionals will review the applications, and award recipients will be notified of the panel’s decision by Oct. 10. The application and details about the program can be found by clicking here or at ippexpo.org.

In addition to receiving free access to the expo, selected recipients will receive IPPE-assigned complimentary hotel accommodations for two nights and access to all complimentary educational programs offered at IPPE. Young Leaders will also have a VIP tour of the trade show floor, breakfast with a keynote speaker, a plaque recognizing their selection as a "Young Leader" that will be presented in the Discovery Zone on the expo floor, and complimentary registration to the 2025 IPPE.

Attendee registration and general housing for the 2024 IPPE will open Oct. 16. Visit the IPPE website for more information.

Sources: IPPE; AFIA; NAMI; USPOULTRY