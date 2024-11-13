An online commercial auction has been announced for an 11,000-square-foot building in Cole County, Mo. The building is located at 4719 Locker Plant Ln, Russelville, Mo.

This building is situated on 10.7+/- acres and currently being occupied by the owner as a custom butcher shop, grocery storefront and deli. They are USDA certified, offering a full line of custom butchering. It features a 1,000-square-foot walk-in cooler and kill floor. This property is located minutes from Jefferson City, Mo., Versailles, Mo., and US 50.

Bidding for the auction begins Nov. 21, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. Central and will close Dec. 5 at 11:00 a.m. Central.

Source: American Association of Meat Processors