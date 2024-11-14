Whetstone Distribution, a platform of regional food distributors, is announcing the acquisition of Anmar Foods, a Chicago-based meat purveyor.

Founded in 1994 and led by Michael Casper and Robert Martinelli, Anmar offers beef, turkey, chicken and a variety of other center-of-plate proteins including pork, lamb, sausages and other smoked products. Anmar is a full-service meat distributor and processor in the Chicago metro area. This add-on increases Whetstone’s platform diversity through product capabilities, channel penetration, geographic density and customer base.

“Our mission is to provide the best protein for chefs to work with,” said Casper. “Partnering with Whetstone will help Anmar to reach its full potential and to continue exceeding customers’ expectations with high-quality ingredients for years to come.”

Whetstone’s partnership with Anmar further strengthens its Chicago presence, building on recent acquisitions of Fulton Market and Pritzlaff Wholesale Meats and an established distributor network that includes Moesle Meats and Queen Foods.

“Partnering with Anmar Foods marks another exciting step in Whetstone’s strategic expansion,” said Don McIntyre, CEO of Whetstone. “Anmar’s extensive network and dedication to the culinary professionals it serves will allow us to provide unrivaled service and variety to customers. We’re confident this partnership will not only strengthen our growing footprint but also bring even greater value to the market.”

“We’re proud to support Whetstone’s continued growth with the acquisition of Anmar Foods,” said Jeff Smart, principal at Shore Capital Partners. “Anmar’s long-standing presence and consistent delivery of exceptional products make it an ideal addition to Whetstone’s portfolio. We’re excited to build on the momentum following the acquisitions of Fulton Market and Pritzlaff Wholesale Meats, and welcome Anmar into the Whetstone family.”

