Shore Capital Partners is announcing the formation of Whetstone Distribution, a platform of regional food distributors. Additionally, Whetstone has acquired Pritzlaff Wholesale Meats, a full-service meat distribution and processing purveyor serving restaurants, hotels, country clubs, health care facilities and redistributors across southeast Wisconsin and northeast Illinois.

The launch of Whetstone follows Shore’s partnership with Chicago-based Moesle Meat Distribution Co. in 2022 and the subsequent addition of Queen Foods, based in Kansas City, Kan., both in partnership with entrepreneurs Joel Janecek and Rey Fuerte. With the acquisition of Pritzlaff, Whetstone is further expanding its presence throughout the Midwest and its offerings to include services for restaurants as well as grocery customers.

“We are thrilled to welcome Pritzlaff to the Whetstone family,” said Don McIntyre, CEO of Whetstone. “By combining our strengths with those of Pritzlaff’s, we are poised to enhance our offerings and to continue delivering exceptional service to our growing customer base. This is a significant milestone for Whetstone, and we look forward to supporting Pritzlaff’s continued growth.”

Led by Bruce Pritzlaff and the Pritzlaff family for four generations, Pritzlaff has two facilities in southeast Wisconsin, where it processes specialty prepared and ready-to-eat Riverside meats label products, including pastrami, corned beef, sausage, and other smoked and marinated specialty meats.

“After 80-plus years of family ownership, and four generations of family involvement, I’m extremely excited to be partnering with Whetstone Distribution,” said Bruce Pritzlaff. “This partnership allows us to further strengthen and grow all core aspects of our company as well as expand our geographic footprint, from Wisconsin and Northern Illinois further into the greater Midwest.”

“Whetstone’s newest acquisition of Pritzlaff is a testament to the team’s commitment to building a robust and diversified food distribution platform,” said Richard Boos, partner at Shore Capital Partners. “We are excited to support the platform as these partners continue to create long-term, transformational growth in the food distribution industry.”

