U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has named former White House aide Brooke Rollins to serve as the 33rd United States Secretary of Agriculture. A Texas native, Rollins is the president and CEO of the American First Policy Institute. She founded the American First Policy Institute, as well as American First Works.

Rollins was on Trump's 2016 Economic Advisory Council, and served as the director of the Domestic Policy Council in Trump’s first term, as well as director of the Office of American Innovation and assistant to the president for strategic initiatives. If she is confirmed as agriculture secretary, Rollins would be the second woman to lead the USDA. Ann Veneman was the first, who served under President George W. Bush.

The American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall commented on the nomination, saying, "We congratulate Brooke Rollins on her nomination to be Secretary of Agriculture. We're pleased she has a good relationship with our state Farm Bureau in Texas and hope to build on it if she's confirmed by the Senate. We're encouraged by her statement that she'd ‘fight for America’s farmers and our nation’s agricultural communities.’ Effective leadership at USDA is more important than ever as farmers and ranchers face a struggling agricultural economy."