Delaware Valley University has received a $2.02 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant from the PA Department of Budget to support the construction of a new poultry science center on the main campus in Doylestown, Pa. Gov. Shapiro’s office announced the grant awards Nov. 2, 2024.

“We are thrilled to receive this vital funding that accelerates our ability to build a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to advancing poultry research, education and innovation,” said Delaware Valley University President Dr. Benjamin Rusiloski. “This grant, along with the cornerstone gift from Mountaire Farms, Inc., puts us significantly closer to breaking ground for the new facility. The need for research, innovation and teaching in poultry science is critical to support the ongoing growth in the poultry industry in the United States and worldwide.”

The new poultry science center will provide modern research laboratories, classrooms and demonstration spaces designed to foster collaboration between students, faculty and industry experts. The facility will also have the capacity to produce 5,000 birds every six to eight weeks, providing an additional revenue stream to support teaching and learning at Delaware Valley University.

“We extend our thanks to Senator Santarsiero and Representative Brennan for their assistance in securing this grant,” said Rusiloski.

“Delaware Valley University, as a leader in agricultural science education, is uniquely positioned to meet the growing need for higher education programs focused on poultry science,” Sen. Santarsiero said. “The new Poultry Science Center will provide students with hands-on educational experience to successfully join this growing work force while providing continuing education to local processors and industry professionals.”

Rep. Brennan said, “In my first term, I worked to preserve agriculture space, advancing a bill to save more farms – a huge challenge in the 21st century. Projects like this make sure we are doing the most we can with that preserved space. Delaware Valley University (DelVal) has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence in agricultural sciences, and the Poultry Science Center is a testament to the institution’s dedication to innovation and progress. This project is important to Bucks County, not only in terms of education and research, but also in promoting economic growth and sustainability.”

Source: Delaware Valley University