Ross Industries, a manufacturer of food processing and packaging machinery, is announcing the appointment of Fernando Guzman as the new packaging sales manager. With over 20 years of experience in the packaging industry, Guzman brings extensive expertise in tray sealers and VSP and MAP technology.

In his position at Ross Industries, Guzman will serve as the subject-matter expert for Ross tray sealing equipment, driving growth and market penetration for the company’s packaging solutions. His background includes principal engineer for research and development and leading global strategic marketing initiatives at Sealed Air Corp., where he successfully managed multimillion-dollar projects and expanded packaging adoption across international markets.

“We are excited to welcome Fernando to the Ross Industries team,” said Brian Nicholas, marketing manager at Ross Industries. “His proven track record of driving revenue growth and building strong customer relationships will be invaluable as we continue to deliver world-class tray sealers and services to our customers. We look forward to his contributions in advancing our packaging solutions and expanding our market presence.”

Ross Industries designs machinery for food manufacturers, helping them streamline operations, improve product quality and enhance food safety while minimizing waste. Guzman’s leadership will play a crucial role in advancing the company's commitment to excellence in packaging technology.

Source: Ross Industries