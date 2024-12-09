Online grocer FreshDirect is unveiling its 2025 food trends. As consumer preferences shift toward healthier, sustainable and convenient options, this year's top trends combine modern dietary needs with nostalgic flavors. These trends reflect a growing demand for cleaner, better-for-you choices that support balanced eating and local artisans.

FreshDirect's expert merchant team of category specialists has curated this annual list of the top food trends for 2025:

Protein-forward products, from snacks to seafood — Protein is the star ingredient across a broad range of food items this year. Options range from on-the-go snacks like turkey sticks to innovative seafood options that pack in essential nutrients. These offerings provide an array of flavors and textures, making it easy for consumers to meet their protein needs throughout the day.

Classic snacks reimagined: nostalgic with a healthy twist — Old favorites are getting a modern, healthier makeover in 2025, as brands launch new versions of classic snacks with cleaner ingredients. These nostalgic snacks give consumers familiar flavors with the benefits of contemporary, wholesome ingredients.

Prepared foods: soups, sauces, fully prepared meals — Prepared foods are increasingly reflecting global influences, making it easier than ever for consumers to experience authentic, international flavors. Ready-made soups, simmer sauces and fully prepared meals inspired by cuisines from around the world are appearing on shelves. These global-prepared options offer convenience and accessibility, ideal for busy individuals seeking gourmet flavors without the hassle of cooking from scratch.

"At FreshDirect, we're thrilled to embrace these exciting food trends, which align with our commitment to providing customers with high-quality, nutritious, and convenient options," said Charlotte Myer, SVP merchandising at FreshDirect. "As consumers increasingly prioritize health and sustainability, we are dedicated to curating a selection that not only delivers on taste but also supports mindful choices."

Source: FreshDirect