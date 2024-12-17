The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a noncommercial backyard flock (nonpoultry) in Bossier Parish, La. This is the first case of HPAI in domestic birds in Louisiana during this outbreak, which began in February 2022.

Samples from the flock were tested at the Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory, part of the National Animal Health Laboratory Network, and confirmed at the APHIS National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.

APHIS is working closely with state animal health officials in Louisiana on a joint incident response and will provide appropriate support as requested.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the public health risk associated with these avian influenza detections in birds remains low. As a reminder, the proper handling and cooking of all poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit is recommended as a general food safety precaution.

As part of existing avian influenza response plans, federal and state partners are working jointly on additional surveillance and testing in areas around the affected flock. USDA is working with its partners to actively look for the disease in commercial poultry operations, live bird markets and in migratory wild bird populations.

Anyone involved with poultry production from the small backyard to the large commercial producer should review their biosecurity activities to assure the health of their birds.

USDA will report these findings to the World Organization for Animal Health, as well as international trading partners. USDA also continues to communicate with trading partners to encourage adherence to WOAH standards and minimize trade impacts. WOAH trade guidelines call on countries to base trade restrictions on sound science and, whenever possible, limit restrictions to those animals and animal products within a defined region that pose a risk of spreading disease of concern. WOAH trade guidelines also call on member countries to not impose bans on the international trade of poultry commodities in response to notifications in nonpoultry.

APHIS announces the first case of HPAI in commercial and backyard flocks detected in a state but does not announce subsequent detections in the state. All cases in commercial and backyard flocks are listed on the APHIS website.

In addition to practicing good biosecurity, all bird owners should prevent contact between their birds and wild birds, and report sick birds or unusual bird deaths to state/federal officials, either through their state veterinarian or through APHIS’ toll-free number at 1-866-536-7593. APHIS urges producers to consider bringing birds indoors when possible to further prevent exposures.

Source: USDA's APHIS