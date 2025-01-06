Jack in the Box Inc. is bringing new flavors to its Jack Wraps nationwide. After a successful test drive of new flavors in select markets, the wraps are making an entrance to menus everywhere.

“We’re always listening to our customers to find out what they’re loving, and adding these new flavors to our fan favorite wraps are no different,” said Ryan Ostrom, chief customer and digital officer. “The excitement is real — Jack Wraps have been lighting up social media, with Jack fans raving about the crave-worthy convenience and unforgettable flavors. After taking the time to perfect the Jack Wraps, we’re thrilled to offer a menu item that lives up to the craveable and convenient hype everyone’s looking for.”

Jack Wraps come in two varieties:

Fajita Jack Wrap: Grilled or crispy 100% all-white meat chicken strips, caramelized onions, shredded cheddar, shredded lettuce, tomato and chipotle ranch wrapped up in a warm tortilla.

Caesar Jack Wrap: Grilled or crispy 100% all-white meat chicken strips, shredded lettuce, tomato & Caesar dressing wrapped up in a warm tortilla.

Through Feb. 16, 2025, Jack in the Box customers can get two Jack Wraps for $6, or order them as part of a Mix ‘n Match Combo with fries and a drink.

Source: Jack in the Box