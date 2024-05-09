Pollo Campero, the Guatemalan-born fast-casual restaurant specializing in flavorful chicken and a diverse menu, is introducing the Queso Bacon Chicken Sandwich and the Buffalo Slaw Chicken Sandwich.

Available across all U.S. restaurants starting May 7, the Queso Bacon Chicken Sandwich features Pollo Campero's all-white-meat, hand-breaded fried chicken fillet topped with Pollo Campero's new green chile queso and smoky bacon on a brioche bun. The Buffalo Slaw Chicken Sandwich brings together the brand's signature coleslaw and tangy buffalo sauce for fresh and zesty flavor.

"Bold flavors are what Pollo Campero is all about, and we're seeing more and more that consumers are looking for mashup options that combine multiple flavors into one perfect bite. Our new premium chicken sandwiches deliver on that trend at a great value," said Pollo Campero Research & Development Culinary Manager Mark Younggren. "Our flavorful chicken sandwiches remain a guest favorite, so we wanted to have some fun and take them up a few notches with premium ingredients that deliver an innovative culinary twist for guests."

Priced from $6.90, the Queso Bacon Chicken Sandwich and Buffalo Slaw Chicken Sandwich are the first new sandwiches on Pollo Campero's menu since the debut of its Spicy Chicken Sandwich in 2022. That sandwich, in turn, followed the introduction of Pollo Campero's original Chicken Sandwich in 2021.

Source: Pollo Campero