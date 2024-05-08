Popeyes is unveiling the new Golden BBQ Chicken Sandwich as the latest innovation in its chicken sandwich lineup.

The new sandwich features a buttermilk-battered chicken breast made with all-white meat in a sweet and tangy Golden BBQ sauce, served on a buttery-toasted brioche bun with barrel-cured pickles. Guests can customize their sandwich with optional add-ons including a slice of Havarti cheese and Applewood smoked bacon.

As the brand aims to infuse fun back into lunchtime, Popeyes is spotting guests lunch money through a new program, Lunch Money FUNd. Designed to inspire a more flavorful lunch option, for a limited time, Popeyes will drop lunch money (in the form of 600 bonus points) into Popeyes Rewards members accounts as they can earn a free chicken sandwich with any $10 minimum purchase at participating U.S. restaurants with the launch of loyalty scanners.

The brand has also partnered with New Orleans hip-hop duo SaxKixAve, comprised of rapper Alfred Banks and Grammy-nominated saxophonist Albert Allenback. Rooted in the same Louisiana heritage as Popeyes, the duo has released the “Bring Back Lunch” anthem on TikTok to inspire no more sad lunch and promote the brand’s new sandwich deal. The anthem is available on YouTube here.

New Golden BBQ Chicken Sandwich. Photo: Business Wire

"We wanted to create something that reminds our guests why they should love lunchtime,” said Chef Amy Alarcon, vice president of culinary innovation at Popeyes. “The Golden BBQ Chicken Sandwich brings a rich combination of sweet and tangy with every bite, perfect for those looking to zest up their midday meal. It's about bringing a little joy, a little excitement, and a lot of flavor to the table—or the desk, as it may be."

The Golden BBQ Chicken Sandwich is available May 7 at participating Popeyes locations nationwide.

Source: Popeyes