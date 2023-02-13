Popeyes is bringing back two seafood offerings just in time for lent — the Flounder Fish Sandwich and the Shrimp Tackle Box — for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide.

The Flounder Fish Sandwich, available in the U.S. and Canada, was introduced in 2021 and now comes in both Classic or Spicy varieties. The sandwich features a light, flakey flounder filet marinated in authentic Louisiana herbs & spices, dusted in Popeyes' southern crispy coating and fried up golden brown. The filet is served atop a warm, buttery, toasted brioche bun with barrel cured pickles & Classic Tartar sauce or Spicy Spread.

Rounding out Popeyes seafood menu, the $6 Shrimp Tackle Box is back and features eight tender, crispy Butterfly Shrimp seasoned in a traditional blend of Louisiana Herbs and spices, served up crispy in Popeyes' unique Southern breading, paired with a regular side, a hot buttery biscuit and Classic Tartar sauce. Guests looking to switch things up can make theirs a Surf and Turf box, which comes with four crispy butterfly shrimp, two chicken tenders, a biscuit and regular side.

Popeyes is also introducing a BOGO Valentine’s Day deal. Per a recent Popeyes survey, more than 50% of respondents typically stay in or order takeout on Valentine’s Day, and almost 70% celebrate with their significant other. On Feb. 13 through Feb. 19, guests can buy one sandwich combo and get another a la carte sandwich for free on the Popeyes App and Popeyes.com for Mobile Order and Pay.

"Our seafood platform continues to set us apart in the QSR industry. Our Flounder Fish Sandwich and Shrimp Tackle Box offerings are popular menu items we like to reintroduce this time of the year as we adapt our menu for the Lenten season,” says Sami Siddiqui, president of Popeyes. “We take great pride in the quality of our food and are excited to bring back our mouthwatering seafood offerings with the same high-quality ingredients our guests love and expect from Popeyes.”

The Flounder Fish Sandwich and $6 Shrimp Tackle Box are now available at participating locations nationwide for a limited time. For more information, please visit popeyes.com.

Source: Popeyes