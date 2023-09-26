After a hiatus of more than eight years, Firehouse Subs is celebrating the return of the King's Hawaiian Pork & Slaw Sandwich. Available for a limited time only in U.S. locations, the sandwich features slow-smoked pulled pork, melted pepper jack cheese, and sweet and tangy slaw, all on a King's Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Bun.

"For more than eight years, guests have been continuously sending us messages asking us to bring back the King's Hawaiian Pork & Slaw," said Yosef Hojchman, chief marketing officer at Firehouse Subs. "We're thrilled to finally deliver ... And, give them a sandwich they've been asking for while also giving back to those impacted in the Hawaii wildfires, because we know our guests share our passion for supporting local communities."

To continue Firehouse Subs' commitment to public safety, a portion of every purchase of the King's Hawaiian Pork & Slaw Sandwich will go to the Hawaii Disaster Relief Fund established by the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The funds raised will help support disaster relief and recovery efforts by providing lifesaving equipment and resources to first responders and those affected by the wildfires in Lahaina and Maui this summer.

Founded in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has provided more than $79 million in the U.S. and Puerto Rico to provide lifesaving equipment, training and funding to first responders and public safety organizations.

The King's Hawaiian Pork & Slaw Sandwich is now available at participating U.S. locations. Firehouse Subs guests can visit here to find their nearest restaurant or pick up via the app.

Source: Firehouse Subs