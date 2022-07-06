Blimpie is introducing a new Cuban Pulled Pork sub and welcoming the return of the Spicy Pork Sub, both available for a limited time. Beginning July 5, guests can try the two pulled pork subs at Blimpie locations nationwide.

Cuban Pulled Pork: Tender pulled pork and ham, topped with Swiss cheese, pickles, and stone-ground mustard

Spicy Pork: Tender pulled pork drizzled with Hot Sauce and Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce, topped with cheddar cheese and bacon ranch slaw

"Blimpie is excited to introduce our brand new Cuban Pulled Pork sub and bring back a fan favorite, the Spicy Pork sub," said Sam Carity, director of marketing for Kahala Brands, parent company of Blimpie. "We are thrilled to offer pulled pork two ways, each with its own unique and mouthwatering flavor combination that our guests are sure to love."

The Pulled Pork sandwiches will be available on Blimpie menus until October 2, 2022.

Source: Blimpie