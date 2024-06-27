Blimpie is bringing back a customer favorite with a cheesy twist, available for a limited time.

The Mac & Cheese Pulled Pork Sub features pulled pork tossed in Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, layered on top of pickles and piled with bacon, caramelized onions and mac & cheese and finished with a drizzle of sauce.

Mac & Cheese Pulled Pork Sub. Courtesy of Blimpie.















"Blimpie is excited to introduce our brand new Mac & Cheese Pulled Pork Sub," said Sam Carity, director of marketing for Kahala Brands, parent company of Blimpie. "This mouthwatering combination takes two comfort foods and marries them into an explosion of flavors that guests are sure to enjoy."

The limited-time offer is available in Blimpie stores nationwide until Sept. 30, 2024.

Source: Blimpie