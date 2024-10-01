Fall season has arrived at Blimpie. The brand is introducing its newest menu item for a limited time, the Ultimate Meatball Sub.

The Ultimate Meatball Sub features savory meatballs nestled in zesty parmesan bread smothered in marinara sauce complimented with provolone cheese, piled high with pepperoni, caramelized onions, shredded parmesan and spicy giardiniera, finished with a sprinkle of zesty parmesan seasoning. The Ultimate Meatball Sub is available through Feb. 3, 2025, at participating locations nationwide.

Additionally, Blimpie is now permanently adding Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese to the menu. This offering features creamy white cheddar topped with zesty and tangy Buffalo Chicken.

"Nothing pairs better like fall and our mouthwatering, flavorful Ultimate Meatball Sub," said Sam Carity, director of marketing for Kahala Brands, parent company of Blimpie. "Our smooth and creamy Mac & Cheese and our tasty Ultimate Meatball Sub make for the perfect combination while enjoying your favorite fall activity."

Source: Blimpie