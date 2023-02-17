Smashburger, a burger fast-casual restaurant, is supplying its new take on some American favorites: burgers and mac & cheese. The new S'mac & Cheese Burger is available for a limited time at participating locations nationwide.

"As a leader in the [fast-casual] space, Smashburger is proud to be at the forefront of taste innovation – constantly pushing the boundaries of flavor with quality ingredients to create delectable new menu items," said Carl Bachmann, president at Smashburger. "For this dish, we're using our proprietary smashing technique to smash the mac and cheese on the grill to create a crispy and flavorful baked cheese layer before adding it to the burger. It's something we've never seen done before[,] and [we] know our guests will love it as much as we do[.]"

The S'mac & Cheese Burger is paired with Certified Angus Beef, topped with American cheese and stacked on toasted artisan classic buns. Guests can also modify any existing burger or sandwich — such as the newly returned Scorchin' Chicken Sandwich, which is back by popular demand — to build to add the S'mac & Cheese layer. Those who try the new dish through March 6 will receive 50% off the S'mac & Cheese Burger when ordering online or through the Smashburger mobile app. Guests can redeem in-store, online or through the Smashburger app by using the promo code "SMAC50." The offer is valid at participating locations from Feb. 15, 2023, through Monday, March 6, 2023.

In honor of this launch, Smashburger is giving away a select amount of limited-edition macaroni-shaped body pillows. Guests can visit Smashburger's Instagram page and enter for a chance to win an exclusive body pillow inspired by the dish. For a chance to win, guests must follow Smashburger on Instagram, comment on the in-feed body pillow post and tag three friends that enjoy mac & cheese in the comments, while using the hashtag #smashfan. For official giveaway rules and details, visit www.smashburger.com/smac-and-win.

Guests can order Smashburger for take-out (in-store and curbside pickup) or delivery on Smashburger.com, on the mobile app or through DoorDash, Postmates, Uber Eats and GrubHub. For more information about Smashburger's new S'mac & Cheese Burger, visit www.smashburger.com.

Source: Smashburger