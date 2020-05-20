Smashburger introduces Smoked Bacon Brisket Burger to meat lovers nationwide

In time for the unofficial kickoff to summer, Smashburger, a fast casual better burger restaurant, invites guests to sink their teeth into its all-new Smoked Bacon Brisket Burger. To celebrate National Burger Day, Smashburger will offer a single day promotion on Thursday, May 28, giving foodies who purchase a Smoked Bacon Brisket Burger a second one for only $1.

Starting at $8.99, as one of Smashburger's most premium burger offerings ever introduced, the Smoked Bacon Brisket Burger is made with Certified Angus Beef patty and topped with brisket smoked for 10 hours, then layered with Applewood smoked bacon, smoked cheddar, pickles, and BBQ sauce on a brioche bun. Delivering a burst of flavor in every delicious bite, Smashburger's latest burger innovation will satisfy any meat lover's cravings.

"As we head into a new season, we're excited to offer our guests another burger worth celebrating the small wins with," states Carl Bachmann, President at Smashburger. "Our passion is to connect with people through food, and while we may be far apart, we know food speaks a universal language. We're proud to give our guests a modern, food-forward recipe to indulge in during this time."

In addition to its traditional service offerings, Smashburger is currently giving home chefs the option to create the Smoked Bacon Brisket Burger in their own kitchens. Add a little more fun to burger night by ordering Smashburger's "Take Home Meal Kits" with step-by-step recipe instructions and tips from the restaurant's skilled culinary team. The meal kits include 4 Smoked Bacon Brisket Burgers and smash tots (price ranging from $32.95 to $47.95).

Known for its Certified Angus Beef burgers smashed on the grill to sear in the juices and seal in the flavor, Smashburger has over 300 locations in 36 states and eight countries.

Valid only on Thursday, May 28, 2020, the buy one, get one for $1 offer will be available at all participating U.S. locations.

Source: Smashburger