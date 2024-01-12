This Valentine's Day, Manly Man Co. is introducing its latest collection, designed to charm the palates of meat aficionados and add a dash of creativity to the day of love.

Back by popular demand, the Meathearts make a comeback, transforming a Valentine's Day classic into a savory treatt. Crafted from high-quality beef jerky, these unique heart-shaped delicacies are laser-etched with playful messages like "BEEF MINE," "MEAT ME," and "XOXO." Given their popularity, customers are advised to act fast – last year saw a sell-out frenzy! Price: $26.50

Beef Jerky Flower Bouquet

Each bouquet features a dozen beef jerky 'flowers,' presented in a stylish pint glass vase, available in three mouth-watering flavors. Price: Starting at $69.00 for eight stems

THE MEAT CARD

This unique, customisable gift allows you to laser etch your personal message onto a card-sized piece of delicious beef jerky, ensuring a truly unique and tasty expression of love. Price: $24.50 for 100 custom characters

The Meat Bouquet

Featuring an assortment of gourmet bacon and beef sticks, this ready-to-eat arrangement offers a variety of flavors. Price: $59.00 includes 9x beef sticks and 8x gourmet bacon.

Source: Manly Man Co.



