Veteran-owned Manly Man Co. is offering Americans an array of meat-based gifts for men.
These meat-based Valentine's Day gifts include
- Meathearts
- The Manly Man Co. has reimagined a classic Valentine's Day candy into a handmade version crafted in beef jerky.
- The Meathearts are laser-etched with messages like "BEEF MINE," "MEAT ME" AND "XOXO."
- $24.50 for 1.5 ounces (approximately 16 pieces)
- The Beef Jerky Flower Bouquet
- This product is a dozen beef jerky "flowers" in a bouquet, delivered in a beer mug vase.
- Beef Jerky Flower Bouquets start at $69.00 and are available in 2 sizes, 3 flavors and 3 styles of beer glass vases.
- The Meat Card
- Customers can print whatever message they want on the card.
- $23.50 for 100 custom characters laser-engraved on a card-sized (4 by 9 inches) sheet of beef jerky
- Bacon Scented Gift Wrapping Paper (scratch and sniff)
- $19.95 for a 30-inches-wide roll (8 feet long)
- The Meat Bouquet
- This product is an arrangement of ready-to-eat thick-cut slices of gourmet bacon, and beef sticks in multiple flavors.
- $69.00 includes 9 beef sticks and 8 slices of gourmet bacon in various flavors. The product is also available as a bacon bouquet and beef bouquet.
Source: Manly Man Co.
