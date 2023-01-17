Veteran-owned Manly Man Co. is offering Americans an array of meat-based gifts for men.

These meat-based Valentine's Day gifts include

  • Meathearts
    • The Manly Man Co. has reimagined a classic Valentine's Day candy into a handmade version crafted in beef jerky.
    • The Meathearts are laser-etched with messages like "BEEF MINE," "MEAT ME" AND "XOXO."
    • $24.50 for 1.5 ounces (approximately 16 pieces)
  • The Beef Jerky Flower Bouquet
    • This product is a dozen beef jerky "flowers" in a bouquet, delivered in a beer mug vase.
    • Beef Jerky Flower Bouquets start at $69.00 and are available in 2 sizes, 3 flavors and 3 styles of beer glass vases.
  • The Meat Card
    • Customers can print whatever message they want on the card.
    • $23.50 for 100 custom characters laser-engraved on a card-sized (4 by 9 inches) sheet of beef jerky
  • Bacon Scented Gift Wrapping Paper (scratch and sniff)
    • $19.95 for a 30-inches-wide roll (8 feet long)
  • The Meat Bouquet
    • This product is an arrangement of ready-to-eat thick-cut slices of gourmet bacon, and beef sticks in multiple flavors.
    • $69.00 includes 9 beef sticks and 8 slices of gourmet bacon in various flavors. The product is also available as a bacon bouquet and beef bouquet.

Source: Manly Man Co.