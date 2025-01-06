White Castle is once again hosting its annual Valentine's Day Dinner — a tradition that started in 1991 — on Feb. 14 from 4 to 9 p.m. Reservations are being accepted at more than 300 participating White Castles through OpenTable.

On Valentine's Day, participating White Castle restaurants become "Love Castles," transforming their dining rooms into fine dining establishments. Customers are treated to hostess seating, tableside services and festive decor befitting the holiday of love. Couples, friends and families are all welcome. Each year, thousands of people celebrate Valentine's Day at White Castle.

"Everyone can enjoy love at White Castle, where we always offer hot and tasty craveable food, great value and memorable moments — without the inflated price tag," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "Our Castles go all out to make Valentine's Day dinner extra special, adding a little extra love to everything we serve. We're the perfect place for celebrating love with friends, families and significant others."

Diners on Valentine's Day will be able to get these special deals:

$5 Sloppy Joe Combo, featuring two Sloppy Joe Sliders, a small French fry and small soft drink

$6.99 Sloppy Joe Six Pack, including any combination of six Sloppy Joe Sliders

White Castle's free customer loyalty program features even more discounts for Valentine's Day.

Source: White Castle