Wild Idea Buffalo Co. is hosting a special, sustainability focused event for National Bison Day on November 5.

As consumers seek to know more about the origins and impacts of the food they eat, they have become more interested in bison as an alternative to other meats. The species is the most climate-beneficial on the planet and its lean protein has many dietary benefits. At the center of this is Wild Idea Buffalo Co., which is on a mission is to regenerate the prairie grasslands, while improving our environment and our food supply by bringing back the buffalo.

The company is the only one raising exclusively grass-fed and humanely harvested buffalo who roam 365 days a year on the prairie. Wild Idea’s animals are also 100 percent free of antibiotics, hormones, herbicides, pesticides, and GMOs. Although many companies will promote grass-fed and antibiotic- and hormone-free, most (90 percent) are finished in the cattle feedlot model, or on grains in smaller paddocks. Wild Idea’s buffalo eat only the grass beneath their feet and consumers can feel confident that they are supporting a company that truly believes in sustainability and regenerative agriculture.

Wild Idea Buffalo Co.'s special event on National Bison Day, Saturday, November 5, is at 9:30 a.m. M.T. There will be a virtual conversation (locals can join in person in Rapid City, South Dakota) with Founder Dan O'Brien, who will give a reading and share the story of Wild Idea; General Manager Jilian Jones, who will dive deep into the connection between soil health, animal health, and human health with Nourishment author Dr. Fred Provenza; and Procurement Manager Colton Jones, who will speak about the importance of buffalo, conservation, and humane field harvests with InterTribal Buffalo Council Executive Director Troy Heinert.

Patagonia founder and philanthropist Yvon Chouinard, an early supporter of Wild Idea Buffalo Co. and a longtime believer in regenerative agriculture, will attend in person and sign books after the event. Dog-eared copies of Let My People Go Surfing are welcome.

Additional information can be found on at wildideabuffalo.com.

Source: Wild Idea Buffalo Co.