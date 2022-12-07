This holiday season, give a gift that supports the American prairie with a special delivery from South Dakota’s Wild Idea Buffalo Co., the conservation-driven company that is changing the way animals are raised for food.

Wild Idea is the only company raising exclusively grass-fed and humanely harvested buffalo that roam the prairie 365 days a year, a model that allows the buffalo to exist and behave like wild buffalo with freedom to roam and graze while also working to restore the prairie ecosystem back to health. Wild Idea’s slow but steady progress over 25 years, in tandem with partners including Ted Turner and Patagonia’s Yvon Chouinard, is positively impacting more than 400,000 acres of prairie grasslands.

New for the holiday season from Wild Idea is a collection of stocking stuffer bundles for grass-fed meat lovers. As a healthier alternative to beef, Wild Idea’s buffalo meat is a nutrient-dense, lower-calorie, high-protein grass-fed meat that offers the nutritional benefits of lean protein for heart and weight health. Additionally, Wild Idea partners with other like-minded food brands on their holiday bundles, including Lummi Island Wild, one of the world’s most sustainable fisheries that sources its wild smoked salmon using a reefnet fishing technique, and Overview Coffee, which is rooted in regenerative organic practices and source coffee from farms that prioritize environmental stewardship.

Breakfast Bundle (starting at $37)—features 12-ounces of buffalo breakfast sausage with sage and maple, 4 ounces of wild smoked Sockeye salmon from Lummi Island Wild and 9 ounces of whole bean Latin American coffee from Overview Coffee

Surf & Turf Bundle (starting at $42)—features one pound of ground buffalo, one pound of buffalo hot dogs, and 6 ounces of wild Coho salmon from Lummi Island Wild

Wild Idea Bundle (starting at $70)—features a 10-ounce New York strip, one pound of ground buffalo and the "Wild Idea" book by founder Dan O’Brien, detailing his incredible journey of bringing back the buffalo to the Great Plains

Chuck & Cod Bundle (starting at $67)—features one pound of ground buffalo, field-harvested buffalo chuck roast and Lummi Island Wild’s black cod that is long-line caught off the Alaska Coast

Feed the Family Bundle (from $166.50)—features one pound of ground buffalo, one 14-ounce boneless ribeye steak, two pounds of Italian sausage and two seasoned spicy steak strips

Source: Wild Idea Buffalo Co.