The American Lamb Board and cooking school Homemade hosted a consumer dinner at the Seattle Cooking Studio on July 20, 2024. Consumers who attended the event learned from chef and cookbook author Ashley Rodriguez during a live cooking demo before eating American lamb provided by local producer Anderson Ranches.

At the event, guests watched an educational butchery demo from Rain Shadow Meats, a local butcher. Throughout dinner, which featured four lamb dishes from various cuts, including the rack, shoulder and leg, Reed Anderson of Anderson Ranches talked to attendees about local lamb production.

“It’s a success when ALB can bring together ranchers, butchers and chefs to educate consumers about the lamb from farm to table,” said ALB Chairman Jeff Ebert. “These consumers left the event with so much information about how lamb is grown and how to prepare amazing lamb dishes. We hope they will take this information home and start sharing the lamb story with their family and friends.”

To help extend the event's reach, each guest took home an American lamb goodie bag with American Lamb Board swag and a gift card for a pound of ground lamb from Rain Shadow Meats.

Source: American Lamb Board