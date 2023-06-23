To celebrate the official start of summer, Smashburger, a fast-casual burger restaurant, has introduced a new limited-time dish, the Carolina BBQ Burnt Ends Burger. Authentically inspired by the regional flavors of South Carolina's gold mustard-based BBQ sauce and Kansas-City-style burnt ends, the Carolina BBQ Burnt Ends Burger is a take on the classic summer dish, burnt ends, and is available until Aug. 29 at Smashburger locations nationwide.

"At Smashburger, we're proud of our unwavering commitment to culinary innovation and staying on top of relevant consumer dining trends," said Scott Johnson, head of marketing, North America Division for Smashburger and Jollibee Foods Corp. "We noticed burnt ends were a top food trend in 2022 and the Carolina BBQ Burnt Ends Burger is our unique spin on the favorite American BBQ dish we know our guests will enjoy ... "

This entree features 8-hour slow-cooked burnt ends topped with a tangy, mustardy Carolina-style BBQ sauce, pickles, is draped with melty aged cheddar cheese and served on a soft Parker House Roll. Starting at $11.99, the Carolina BBQ Burnt Ends Burger comes freshly made and ready to order after being smoked and hand-tossed in a BBQ sauce.

"This new savory offering is an exciting one that I am proud to bring to Smashburger," said Ty Goerke, head chef and culinary innovation director at Smashburger. "Comprised of 100% authentic hardwood smoked burnt ends created with a classic Texas style smoked pork and no artificial flavors, the limited-time dish emphasizes Smashburger's unconventional culinary twist on a burger that will be sure to satisfy BBQ lovers everywhere."

Guests can order Smashburger for takeout — in-store and curbside pickup — or delivery on Smashburger.com, the mobile app or through DoorDash, Postmates, Uber Eats and GrubHub. For more information about Smashburger's new Carolina BBQ Burnt Ends Burger, visit www.smashburger.com.

Source: Smashburger