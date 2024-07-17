Bojangles is announcing the return of its BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich for a limited time. This offerings features a North Carolina pit-smoked pulled pork piled high and topped with the restaurant’s signature barbecue sauce and housemade coleslaw.

Throughout the month of July and while supplies last, Bojangles is also partnering with WWE to celebrate Legendary Tag Teams. When consumers purchase a Bojangles WWE Sandwich Combo, including the BBQ Pulled Pork, they will receive a collectible cup featuring some of the greatest WWE Tag Teams in history: The Brothers of Destruction, The Outsiders, The Hart Foundation and The Dudley Boyz.

“We’re thrilled to bring back the BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich and offer fans these collectible legendary WWE Tag Team cups, available only at Bojangles,” said Tom Boland, Bojangles’ chief marketing officer. “WWE and Bojangles, along with our beverage partner PepsiCo, are the perfect tag team for the summer of sandwiches.”

Anew cup will be released in restaurants every Monday in July while supplies last. The cups are available in store with the purchase of a WWE Sandwich Combo at participating restaurants.

In addition to the BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich, Bojangles’ WWE Sandwich Combo lineup features two more chicken sandwiches. The Bo’s Chicken Sandwich is a marinated chicken breast, hand-breaded with a buttermilk coating and dusted with a mix of bold spices, then topped with zesty mayonnaise and dill pickles and placed on a bakery bun. The Grilled Chicken Sandwich features a grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun.

Source: Bojangles Inc.