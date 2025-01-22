Simmons Prepared Foods is announcing the retirement of Joel Sappenfield, president of Simmons Prepared Foods. Sappenfield joined Simmons Foods in 2021, bringing more than 30 years of industry experience.

“Throughout his tenure, Joel led Simmons through key growth and strategic milestones, positioning the company for continued success in a competitive market,” said David Jackson, chief operating officer of Simmons Foods. “We wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement.”

“During my time at Simmons, I always appreciated our attitude of we’re going to win and we’re going to do whatever it takes to win, but we’re going to do it the right way by taking care of our people first,” Sappenfield said. “Todd Simmons (CEO, Simmons Foods) has said many times that we want to grow, but we never want to outgrow our culture. I have full confidence in them and the people of Simmons, and continue to believe in the mindset that will guarantee our success for years to come.”

Johnny Bullington succeeds Sappenfield. Bullington has extensive experience from 19 years in the poultry industry, including key roles at both Simmons and Tyson Foods. He began his career at Simmons in 2006 as a production accountant and has held several leadership positions in finance, accounting and supply chain. His most recent role at Simmons since 2024 was senior vice president of business operations.

“Johnny’s background and deep understanding of our business position him well to lead Simmons Prepared Foods through the next phase of growth,” said Jackson. “He is the right person to guide us as we continue to grow and build a strong future with our customers and team members.”

“I am excited and honored to take on this new role at Simmons Prepared Foods,” Bullington said. “Simmons has always been a company that puts people first, and that’s something I truly value. I look forward to building on the strong foundation Joel has laid and continuing to lead this team toward even greater success.”

Johnny holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Central Arkansas and a Master of Business Administration from John Brown University.

