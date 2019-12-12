Supplier News

JLS displays high payload product handling solution at IPPE 2020

JLS Automation High payload Handling
December 12, 2019
JLS Automation is helping meat and poultry producers work more efficiently and safely with a new, high-load bulk product handling solution. See the new sanitary robotic system at the International Production and Processing Expo (IPPE) in Atlanta on Jan. 28-30 at booth B-6609.

The new flexible solution effortlessly loads large cuts of protein, such as naked pork belly slabs, into processing equipment. In addition, it can also stack the same large cuts on a pallet after the primary packaging process, such as vacuum packaging or thermoforming. The JLS bulk product handling system features a high payload, ensuring quick cycle times and a long-reach arm ensures care in handling food products.

According to JLS, the six-axis Stäubli robot utilized in this new sanitary solution features a maximum payload of 220 pounds with a reach that extends up to 8-1/2 feet. The robotic bulk product handling arm can be mounted in a variety of orientations, including inverted.

See the robotic bulk product handling solution at JLS booth B-6609 at IPPE Jan. 28-30, 2020.

Visit www.jlsautomation.com for more information.

