JLS displays high payload product handling solution at IPPE 2020

JLS Automation is helping meat and poultry producers work more efficiently and safely with a new, high-load bulk product handling solution. See the new sanitary robotic system at the International Production and Processing Expo (IPPE) in Atlanta on Jan. 28-30 at booth B-6609.

The new flexible solution effortlessly loads large cuts of protein, such as naked pork belly slabs, into processing equipment. In addition, it can also stack the same large cuts on a pallet after the primary packaging process, such as vacuum packaging or thermoforming. The JLS bulk product handling system features a high payload, ensuring quick cycle times and a long-reach arm ensures care in handling food products.

According to JLS, the six-axis Stäubli robot utilized in this new sanitary solution features a maximum payload of 220 pounds with a reach that extends up to 8-1/2 feet. The robotic bulk product handling arm can be mounted in a variety of orientations, including inverted.

