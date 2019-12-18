Booth #B-6809 is the place to be at IPPE!

Visit Nutec Manufacturing at Booth #B-6809 at the IPPE Show to gather information on the latest innovations in food forming and depositing systems. Nutec will be exhibiting their 745E Food Forming System at the booth. This system is 100% electric and uses absolutely no hydraulic oil or compressed air. This makes for a more hygienic process. Though completely electric, the 745E Food Former uses approximately 50% less electricity than other machines its size while forming food at a faster pace. A smaller footprint also makes it a better choice for food and meat processing operations.

Nutec electric and hydraulic food forming and depositing systems produce food with perfect shapes, great texture and consistent quality time after time. Literature and videos will be available at the booth for all forming and depositing systems designed to meet the needs of any processor – from the smallest to the largest.

Please stop by Booth #B-6809 at the show!

For more information, visit www.nutecmfg.com.