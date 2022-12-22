Five university researchers will present findings from recently completed research projects funded by the U.S. Poultry & Egg Association (USPOULTRY) and the USPOULTRY Foundation as part of the TECHTalks at the 2023 International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE). The research presentations will be given in the TECHTalks Theater in B-Hall, booth B8675, from 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26. All the TECHTalks presentations are free to registered IPPE attendees.

“We will have a special session this year where researchers can speak directly with me to gain exclusive insight into our research needs for 2023 and obtain tips on what it takes to get funded. I am looking forward to interacting with all attendees and answering any questions regarding the research program. Further, this will be the sixth year IPPE will offer presentations of recently completed USPOULTRY research projects, and each year it has proved to be a successful program. [On] a yearly basis, USPOULTRY and the USPOULTRY Foundation fund more than $1 million in research projects benefitting the poultry and egg industry. Funding research on this scale is possible due to the continued success of the International Poultry Expo, part of IPPE, as well as the success of the programs it offers,” said Dr. Denise Heard, vice president of research for USPOULTRY.

The agenda for the research TECHTalks presentations can be found below. The topics to be covered are also noted. More information about IPPE, including registration details and lodging, is available at www.ippexpo.org.

Times Thursday, Jan. 26 —TECHTalks Theater: B-Hall, booth B8675, sponsored by Feed Strategy Content provided by: 9:30 – 9:50 a.m. Opening Session – Let’s Have Some FUNding! Dr. Denise Heard, vice president of research programs, U.S. Poultry & Egg Association 9:55 – 10:15 a.m. Methods for Preventing Blackhead Disease in Poultry Dr. Chongxiao Chen, assistant professor/Extension specialist, Department of Poultry Science, University of Georgia 10:20 – 10:40 a.m. Pathogenicity and Genetic Profile of Turkey Hepatitis Reovirus (THRV) Dr. Sunil Mor, assistant professor, Department of Veterinary Population Medicine, University of Minnesota 10:45 – 11:05 a.m. Use of Comparative Genomics and In Vitro Screening Approach for the Identification of Vaccine Candidates for Food-Borne Pathogen Campylobacter Jejuni Dr. Li Zhang, assistant research professor, Department of Poultry Science, Mississippi State University 11:10 – 11:30 a.m. Profiling Salmonella Serotypes Through Broiler Processing Dr. Nikki Shariat, assistant professor, Department of Poultry Science, University of Georgia 11:35 – 11:55 a.m. Use of Benfotiamine as a Novel Feed Additive to Reduce Incidence of Wooden Breast and White Striping in Commercial Broiler Chickens Dr. Behnam Abasht, professor, Department of Animal and Food Sciences, University ofDelaware

