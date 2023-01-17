The annual Animal Agriculture Sustainability Summit will once again be held at the 2023 International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) in Atlanta. Sponsored by the U.S. Poultry & Egg Association (USPOULTRY), the American Feed Industry Association (AFIA) and the North American Meat Institute (NAMI), the Animal Agriculture Sustainability Summit is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in room B-407 on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and is offered free of charge to all registered IPPE attendees.

The United States Department of Agriculture Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation of Robert Bonnie will be the keynote speaker. He will present on the topic, “Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities Grants: Insights into the Benefits the Animal Agriculture Industry Can Realize.” Bonnie will also share specific examples of some of the funded programs, plans or ideas for accounting and monetizing emissions reduction technologies linked to poultry and livestock.

The Animal Agriculture Sustainability Summit organizers commented, “As a valued partner of the animal agriculture industry, we applaud USDA’s multi-billion dollar investment to support climate-smart commodities that stand to open new markets and extend our efforts to be more sustainable.”

Following Bonnie’s presentation, representatives of the meat, poultry and egg and animal feed industries will share updates on industry programs or tools to advance their aspirations of producing more protein in a sustainable fashion, followed by a Q&A session at the conclusion. The speakers for this portion of the program include

The Protein PACT Eric Mittenthal, chief strategy officer North American Meat Institute

Institute for Feed Education & Research and American Feed Industry Association Laura Moody, executive director Institute for Feed Education & Research

U.S. Roundtable for Sustainable Poultry & Eggs Ryan Bennett, executive director U.S. Roundtable for Sustainable Poultry & Eggs / International Poultry Welfare Alliance



The program will include a ceremony announcing the winners of USPOULTRY’s Family Farm Environmental Excellence Awards for 2023.

The 2023 IPPE will be held Jan. 24–26 in Atlanta, Georgia, and is a collaboration of three trade shows — the International Feed Expo, International Meat Expo and International Poultry Expo — representing the entire chain of protein production and processing. The event is sponsored by USPOULTRY, AFIA and NAMI. For more information about the Animal Agriculture Sustainability Summit and to register to attend IPPE, visit www.ippexpo.org.

Sources: USPOULTRY; IPPE; AFIA; NAMI