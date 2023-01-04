The U.S. Poultry Harold E. Ford Foundation (USPOULTRY Foundation) and the Poultry Science Association Foundation (PSA Foundation) are once again hosting the jointly sponsored Ph.D. and Vet Student Career Fair, which will be held during the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE), scheduled for Jan. 24–26, 2023, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia. The Career Fair will be held in room B-309 from 8 – 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, in conjunction with the International Poultry Scientific Forum (IPSF). This unique program is designed to better serve U.S. Poultry & Egg Association (USPOULTRY) member companies and allied suppliers, particularly involving but not limited to technology driven companies such as those in genetics, health, pharmaceutical and nutrition. The target participants are post-doctoral, early Ph.D. and vet students.

“The Career Fair is an excellent benefit that our two organizations can offer to the poultry and allied industries, particularly those with needs in genetics, health, pharmaceutical and nutrition fields. Held in one place at one time in conjunction with IPSF, this program conveniently benefits these exceptional students and industry companies seeking talented employees for their future scientific leadership. We are pleased to again offer the Ph.D. and Vet Student Career Fair at the 2023 IPPE,” said Mike Levengood, Perdue Farms, and USPOULTRY Foundation chairman.

USPOULTRY, through the USPOULTRY Foundation, hosts the well-established and highly successful College Student Career Program during IPPE. The integral components of this program include interview opportunities with member companies and exhibitors for summer internship employment and entry-level career positions for Bachelor of Science and Master of Science students seeking employment in the poultry production, processing and allied supplier industries. The Poultry Science Association (PSA) provides a career program focused primarily on academic career opportunities for graduate students, both Master of Science and Ph.D., through the PSA website. The effort is supported by the PSA Hatchery, which is PSA's graduate student organization, and the PSA Foundation, primarily through the Giesen Internship Program for aspiring graduate students, in conjunction with industry partners, endowed undergraduate scholarships and through Master of Science and Ph.D. fellowships supported by USPOULTRY Foundation donors through grants or endowments.

Each participating company will receive a table and two chairs. Each company is also encouraged to bring literature, pop up banners and/or other company information to give to prospective candidates. The deadline to sign up is Friday, Jan. 6, and there is no cost to sign up for access to this talent pool.

For more information on the program and to sign up, go to https://www.ippexpo.org/career-fair/. For further information or inquiries, contact Barbara Jenkins at bjenkins@uspoultry.org.

Sources: USPOULTRY Foundation; PSA Foundation