The top 10 teams of the National FFA Food Science and Technology Career Development Event (CDE) have been invited to attend the International Poultry Expo (IPE), part of the 2023 International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE), as a result of the USPOULTRY Foundation’s continued initiative to attract students to the poultry and egg industry. The opportunity for teams of the Food Science and Technology CDE to attend is made possible in part by endowing USPOULTRY Foundation gifts from Pilgrim’s and Cargill.

The students will receive an all-expenses-paid trip and will participate in a program led by poultry industry leaders who will advise them of the career opportunities in the industry. They will also have an opportunity to see and experience the technology used by today’s modern, sustainable poultry industry, while visiting the vast IPPE trade show floor.

“This is the sixth year we have brought the Food Science and Technology CDE winners to IPE. The opportunity to bring future leaders to IPE is tremendous in helping to recruit young talent. The students, our member companies, exhibitors, the staff of FFA and our [foundation] look forward to it each year,” remarked Barbara Jenkins, executive director of the USPOULTRY Foundation.

The following Food Science and Technology CDE teams have been invited to attend IPPE: Missoula FFA, Montana; Big Walnut-DACC FFA, Ohio; Lake Butler FFA, Florida; Florence FFA, Texas; Bergen County Academies FFA, New Jersey; Cache FFA, Oklahoma; Dassel-Cokato FFA, Minnesota; Mandan FFA, North Dakota; Monroe City FFA, Missouri; and Galt-Liberty Ranch FFA, California.

Source: USPOULTRY Foundation