The top 11 teams of the National FFA Poultry Evaluation Career Development Event have been invited to attend the International Poultry Expo (IPE), part of the 2023 International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE), as a result of the USPOULTRY Foundation’s continued initiative to attract students to the poultry and egg industry. The opportunity for teams of the Poultry Evaluation CDE to attend is made possible in part by an endowing USPOULTRY Foundation gift from Prestage Farms and Wayne-Sanderson Farms.

The students will receive an all-expenses-paid trip and will participate in a program led by poultry industry leaders that will advise them of the numerous and various career opportunities in the industry. These students will also have an opportunity to see and experience the technology used in today’s modern, sustainable poultry industry by visiting the vast IPPE trade show floor.

“This is the eighth year we have brought CDE winners and other FFA students to IPE. The program is one that the students, our member companies, exhibitors, and the staffs of FFA and our [foundation] await each year as we look forward to the future of the poultry and egg industry,” remarked Mike Levengood, Perdue Farms, and USPOULTRY chairman.

The following Poultry Evaluation CDE teams have been invited to attend IPPE: Katy FFA, Texas; Columbia FFA, Missouri; Felicity-Franklin FFA, Ohio; Santa Maria-Righetti FFA, California; Westville FFA, Oklahoma; Jackson-Empower FFA, Georgia; Har-Ber FFA, Arkansas; Anderson County FFA, Kansas; Louisa-Muscatine FFA, Iowa; LaRue County FFA, Kentucky; and Prairie Central FFA, Illinois.

Source: USPOULTRY Foundation