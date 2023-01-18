National FFA Officer Candidates will be attending the International Poultry Expo (IPE), part of the 2023 International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE), as a result of the USPOULTRY Foundation’s ongoing initiative to further attract the best and brightest students to the poultry and egg industries. The students will receive an all-expenses paid trip to IPE in Atlanta, Georgia, and this opportunity is made possible in part by an endowing USPOULTRY Foundation gift from Tyson Foods.

The National Officer Candidates are leaders who excel in FFA and already have demonstrated an affinity for agriculture and food production. These college freshmen and sophomores are eligible to participate in the USPOULTRY Foundation College Student Career Program to interview for industry opportunities. Through the interview process, they have an opportunity to access potential internships and receive insights from industry leaders.

Attending IPPE is also an opportunity for the National Officer Candidates to see all the poultry and egg industry has to offer. This includes the vast trade show floor and the technology used by today’s modern, sustainable poultry industry.

“We thank Tyson Foods for providing the opportunity for these proven young leaders to attend IPPE and gain an interest in the poultry industry,” remarked John Starkey, president of USPOULTRY and its Foundation.

Source: USPOULTRY Foundation