National FFA Officer Candidates will be attending the International Poultry Expo, part of the 2024 International Production & Processing Expo, as a result of the USPOULTRY Foundation’s ongoing efforts to attract the best and brightest students to the poultry and egg industries. The students will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to IPE in Atlanta.

The National Officer Candidates are leaders who excel in FFA and already have demonstrated an affinity for agriculture and food production. These college freshmen and sophomores are eligible to participate in the USPOULTRY Foundation College Student Career Program to interview for industry opportunities. Through the interview process, they have an opportunity to access potential internships and receive insights from industry leaders.

Attending IPPE is also an opportunity for the National Officer Candidates to see all the poultry and egg industry has to offer. This includes the vast trade show floor and the technology used by today’s poultry industry. They also have an opportunity to further develop their skills and knowledge by attending IPPE education programs during expo week.

“The USPOULTRY Foundation recognizes that attracting the top students from across the country to be tomorrow’s young managers, leaders and scientists will have a tremendous impact on the future of the poultry industry. The investment in the National FFA Officer Candidates to attend IPPE is a great vehicle to help accomplish that,” said Nath Morris, president of USPOULTRY and its foundation.

Source: USPOULTRY Foundation