The Gold-winning teams of the National FFA Poultry Evaluation Food Science and Technology Career Development Events (CDEs) have been invited to attend the International Poultry Expo, part of the 2024 International Production & Processing Expo, as a result of the USPOULTRY Foundation’s continued initiative to attract students to the poultry industry.

The students will receive an all-expenses-paid trip and will participate in a program led by poultry industry leaders who will advise them of the career opportunities in the industry. They will also have an opportunity to see and experience the technology used by today’s modern, sustainable poultry industry while visiting the vast IPPE trade show floor.

“The opportunity to bring future leaders to IPE is tremendous in helping to recruit young talent. The students, our member companies, exhibitors, the staff of FFA and our Foundation look forward to it each year,” said Barbara Jenkins, executive director of the USPOULTRY Foundation.

The following Poultry Evaluation CDE teams are attending IPPE: Westville FFA, Oklahoma; Ag Science and Technology Academy FFA, Texas; Lincoln FFA, Arkansas; Neosho FFA, Missouri; Madison County FFA, Georgia; Louisburg FFA, Kansas; Roane County FFA, Kansas; Thorsby FFA, Alabama; Wilson Central FFA, Tennessee; and Manor FFA, Pennsylvania.

The following Food Science and Technology CDE teams are attending IPPE: Big Walnut-DACC FFA, Ohio; Eustis-Farnam FFA, Nebraska; Gardiner FFA, Montana; Lincoln FFA, Arkansas; Louisburg FFA, Kansas; Palmyra FFA, Missouri; South Prairie FFA, Weimar FFA; and West Orange FFA, Florida.

Source: USPOULTRY Foundation